At 72-foot, tallest chariot of State rolls out in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR/NAYAGARH: Devotees converged on Grand Road in Keonjhar to witness the spectacle of the State’s tallest chariot roll out with the Trinity seated on it. The chariot, at 72 feet, is taller than Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath at Puri, which stands at 45.6 feet.

As per schedule, ‘Abakash nitee’ was performed by the sevayats early in the morning, which was followed by ‘lugalagi,’ ‘Surya puja,’ ‘dwarapala puja,’ ‘dhoopa,’ ‘mangalarpana,’ ‘puspanjali,’ ‘chakabhida’ and ‘pahandi besa.’ All the rituals were completed before 12 pm.

‘Dhadi pahandi’ started at 1 pm and concluded at 4 pm. Scion of Keonjhar dynasty Dhananjay Narayan Bhanjdeo performed the ‘chhera pahanra’. The chariot started rolling at 5 pm and the deities reached Gundicha temple at 7.15 pm. The district administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

On the occasion, members of youth groups like Eleven Bullet Club, Keonjhar School of Engineering and Young Genius Club distributed ‘anna prasad’ and ‘khiri prasad’ to devotees.

Collector Ashish Thakre and Sub-Collector-cum executive officer of Jagannath temple administration Somnath Pradhan were present.

In Nayagarh, thousands of devotees thronged the Old Town to take part in Rath Yatra. The ‘chhera pahanra’ was done by royal scion Rameshwar Prasad Singh.

Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra was pulled up to Gundicha Ghar. In keeping with the tradition, the Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra was pulled by women till Hanuman temple and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa up to Navanal Math. They will be pulled to reach Gundicha Ghar on Friday.

During their sojourn there for six days, they will be dressed according to some ‘puranic’ episodes and local artistes will render ‘bhajans.’ The district administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.