Home States Odisha

At 72-foot, tallest chariot of State rolls out in Keonjhar

Collector Ashish Thakre and Sub-Collector-cum executive officer of Jagannath temple administration Somnath Pradhan were present.

Published: 05th July 2019 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

(From right) The chariot being pulled in Keonjhar town. Servitors carry Lord Jagannath to His chariot

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR/NAYAGARH: Devotees converged on Grand Road in Keonjhar to witness the spectacle of the State’s tallest chariot roll out with the Trinity seated on it. The chariot, at 72 feet, is taller than  Nandighosa of Lord Jagannath at Puri, which stands at 45.6 feet.

As per schedule, ‘Abakash nitee’ was performed by the sevayats early in the morning, which was followed by ‘lugalagi,’ ‘Surya puja,’ ‘dwarapala puja,’ ‘dhoopa,’ ‘mangalarpana,’ ‘puspanjali,’ ‘chakabhida’ and ‘pahandi besa.’ All the rituals were completed before 12 pm.

‘Dhadi pahandi’ started at 1 pm and concluded at 4 pm. Scion of Keonjhar dynasty Dhananjay Narayan Bhanjdeo performed the ‘chhera pahanra’. The chariot started rolling at 5 pm and the deities reached Gundicha temple at 7.15 pm. The district administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

On the occasion, members of youth groups like Eleven Bullet Club, Keonjhar School of Engineering and Young Genius Club distributed ‘anna prasad’ and ‘khiri prasad’ to devotees.

Collector Ashish Thakre and Sub-Collector-cum executive officer of Jagannath temple administration Somnath Pradhan were present.

In Nayagarh, thousands of devotees thronged the Old Town to take part in Rath Yatra. The ‘chhera pahanra’ was done by royal scion Rameshwar Prasad Singh.

Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra was pulled up to Gundicha Ghar. In keeping with the tradition, the Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra was pulled by women till Hanuman temple and Lord Jagannath’s Nandighosa up to Navanal Math. They will  be pulled to reach Gundicha Ghar on Friday.

During their sojourn there for six days, they will be dressed according to some ‘puranic’ episodes and local artistes will render ‘bhajans.’ The district administration made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the festival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp