Cell to verify teachers’ certificates in Odisha's Ganjam district

The School and Mass Education department took the decision following allegations relating to the submission of fake certificates by some teachers during recruitment.

Published: 05th July 2019 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district administration has set up a special cell to verify the certificates submitted by junior teachers during appointment in the last eight years.

Following allegations relating to the submission of fake certificates by some teachers during recruitment, the School and Mass Education department recently asked all the District Education Officers (DEOs) to check the menace.

Ganjam DEO Sanatan Panda said the junior teachers, who were engaged on contract basis and later regularised from 2011, would come under the special cell’s scanner. The investigation process has already been started, he added.

