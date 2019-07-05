Crorepati CESU official held for graft in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Wednesday arrested junior manager (Finance), Central Electricity Supply Utility (CESU), Paradip Electrical Division, Jagatsinghpur for possessing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 2.1 crore.

On being tipped off about the assets of the junior engineer Dhaneswar Sahoo, who is now under suspension, the officials of Vigilance cell division, Cuttack, carried out simultaneous raids on his property on Tuesday.

Searches were conducted at his Government quarters and office in Paradip, house at his native village Barada in Cuttack district and the house of a relative in Raghunathpur village.

The officials also searched the office of an online stock trading firm, ZERODHA, in Chandrasekharpur here. They traced Sahoo’s assets like investments made in National Stock Exchange (NSE) through ZERODHA and IIFL Holdings Limited, one flat in Cuttack, two plots in Khurda, one four-wheeler, one two-wheeler, deposits in different banks and post offices, gold and silver ornaments, cash and expensive household articles.

Sahoo’s assets were estimated at Rs 2.58 crore, while Rs 2.01 crore of those were unaccounted. Vigilance officers said he had made an investment of Rs 2.14 crore in NSE.

Subsequently, the Vigilance registered a case in this regard. Sahoo was arrested and produced before a court in Cuttack on Wednesday and was remanded to judicial custody till July 16. “Investigation revealed that he swindled the money received for electricity bills and did not submit the amount to the heads of accounts department of CESU. Further investigation into the matter is on,” a Vigilance officer said.