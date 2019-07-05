Growth plans compromised to promote welfare schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Development programmes were compromised for welfare schemes like Kalia, Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation, Food Security and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) in this year’s budget. This was revealed by an analysis of Odisha Budget 2019-20.

The analysis by Odisha Budget and Accountability Centre (OBAC) of Centre for Youth and Social Development (CYSD) further stated that the gap between budget allocation and actual expenditure across departments is a serious issue. Though Odisha had budgeted `1,875 crore, `2,003 crore and `2,298 crore in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively for rural health services, actual spending stood at `1,639 crore, `1,927 crore and `1,980 crore showing a gap of 12 to 13 per cent.

The allocation for BSKY is `1,232.94 crore which is 18 per cent of the total budget of Health and Family Welfare department. Since the State is focusing more on the scheme, primary health care needs are likely to be compromised.

The farm sector has received an allocation of `2,0714 crore which is a 23.5 per cent more than the previous year’s total outlay. Kalia scheme has taken a lion’s share of `5,611 crore from the Agriculture budget compromising other sectors. If allocation towards Kalia is excluded, the remaining size of the Agriculture budget is `15,213 crore which is `1,552 crore less than the last year’s budget, the analysis observed.

A panel discussion was organised here on Wednesday where experts expressed concern over this year’s fiscal deficit which has almost doubled as compared to the last year. They said though the State’s share in Central taxes and grant in aid will increase from `61,382.8 crore in 2018-19 to `69,766 crore in 2019-20, Odisha’s own revenue share in total revenue receipts has declined from 45 per cent to 39 per cent between 2015-16 and 2019-20.

Former member of Board of Revenue Aurobindo Behera said schemes for lift irrigation and farmers’ welfare are welcome steps, but the Government should focus on implementation, timely disbursements of benefits and monitoring.