Health classes in schools

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: As routine health awareness programmes have failed to make an impact in rural areas, the Health and Family Welfare department has now decided to conduct classes on health care in all schools across the district.

Awareness programmes on malaria, dengue, diarrhoea, jaundice and other diseases are being conducted by engaging ASHA and anganwadi workers in the district. However, rise in cases of dengue, malaria and diarrhoea reflects the failure of such programmes, especially in remote areas.

The Health and Family Welfare department has sought the support of its School and Mass Education counterpart and the district administration to introduce classes on health care at least once a week for students from Classes VI to X.

Chief District Medical Officer Ajay Baitharu said the programme is aimed at making students aware of the functioning of the human body and steps to prevent illnesses.

He said a host of subjects like nutrition, physical growth, reproduction, mental health, drug and alcohol abuse, consumer health and information of diseases and immunisation will be covered in the classes. “We have suggested to conduct classes every Monday,” Baitharu said.