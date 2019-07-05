Odisha promoted as MICE hub

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism, India Convention Promotion Bureau (ICPB) and Swosti Group jointly promoted Odisha as a ‘Meetings Incentives Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE)’ destination at a roadshow organised here on Wednesday.

The ICPB organised the roadshow to showcase the State’s potential as a MICE destination and its developed infrastructure to host global events. As many as 25 Professional Conference Organisers from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and the State attended the roadshow. Besides, hoteliers, tour operators, travel agents and event managers were also present.