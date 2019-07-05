Home States Odisha

Slum-free Berhampur in Odisha a distant dream

Despite the implementation of various housing schemes, several acres of land still continue to be occupied by slum dwellers.

Arati Das, a beneficiary, showing the work order in front of her under-construction house at Bauri Street

Arati Das, a beneficiary, showing the work order in front of her under-construction house at Bauri Street | Express

By Sisir Panigrahy
Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Slum dwellers of the Silk City are languishing in a miserable condition for several years as houses promised under various Government schemes are yet to be handed over to them. Even though the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) had set a target to make a slum-free city, several acres continue to be occupied by slum dwellers. A physical verification by the Express revealed that the city has around 17,686 households with 1.57 lakh population in 163 slums.

As per reports, around 5000 slum dwellers were identified for housing facilities under three Central-sponsored schemes. While beneficiaries selected under Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana (VAMBAY) and Integrated Housing and Slum Development Programme (IHSDP) used to construct their houses by their own and get money in phases of construction, the civic body constructs houses under Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) and allows to the slum dwellers.

In 2001, only 73 slum dwellers living below poverty line (BPL) were benefited under the VAMBAY. The scheme aims at eviction of encroachment and resettlement of slum dwellers. Similarly, 1,200 residents were selected from 24 slums under IHSDP in 2010-11 with a cost of Rs 1.3 lakh per dwelling unit. Slum dwellers were entitled to build houses including toilet on their land and the BeMC provided the sanctioned fund in five instalments. While work orders were issued to 984, construction of 462 units has been completed.

In 2012, it was decided to construct 1,528 dwelling units under RAY and another 2,058 in 2013 after the cyclone Phailin hit Ganjam district. Though construction of RAY houses has been completed and units were allotted to beneficiaries, they left these houses due to lack of road, power and water supply, and returned to their slums.

Arati Das, a beneficiary of Bauri Street, said, “I constructed my house by borrowing money and repaid them after I received the payments in phases. But I am yet to receive the fourth instalment. As a result, I failed to take up plaster and finishing works. Despite repeated appeals to the BeMC authorities, no step has been taken so far.”

Around 50 beneficiaries, including Arati, are residing in the incomplete houses. Large-scale irregularities were also reported in the selection of beneficiaries under RAY scheme, slum dwellers alleged. However, BeMC officials denied the allegations and said allotment of houses was conducted through a lottery system in the presence of beneficiaries. They also claimed that all the RAY houses have been provided with power, water and proper road connectivity.

