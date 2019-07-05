Stray dogs have a field day in Koraput town of Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: For residents of Koraput town venturing out in the evening has become a risky affair as the stray dog menace has assumed alarming proportions.

Cases of dog bites are reported almost every day from across the town. The severity of the problem can be gauged by the fact that as many as 141 anti-rabies vaccines have been administered at the Koraput Medical College and Hospital in the last one month.

Residents said the civic body had undertaken a dog catching drive two years back and since then there has been a substantial increase in the number of dogs on the town streets. Motorcycle riders, bicyclists and school students are most vulnerable to dog attacks. The situation is such that residents are wary of going out of their houses after sunset.

On Sunday, as many as 15 persons were administered anti-rabies vaccine after a mad dog went on a rampage in Pujariput area. What’s worse is that Koraput municipality does not have a dog-catching squad. The civic body often relies on outside agencies to catch stray dogs. But it does not help as the dogs relocated to the town’s outskirts make their way back.

Koraput municipality executive officer GC Patnaik admitted there has been a rise in dog bite cases in the town and said a dog-catching squad has been called in from Jagdalpur town in Chhattisgarh to address the problem. He said a drive against stray dogs will be started soon in the town.