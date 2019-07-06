Home States Odisha

Budget futuristic, Odisha will get maximum benefit, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the Union Budget 2019-20 as progressive and asserted Odisha will get maximum benefit out of it.

Odisha will have a key role to play in the five trillion dollar economy envisioned for the country, he said. Pointing at the Budget’s focus on infrastructure development, Pradhan said the second phase of Sagarmala project will be launched with more investment in Odisha.

“The state having 400 km-long coast will be the major beneficiary of the Special Investment Corridor,” he said.

Pradhan said that Odisha will also get a lion’s share of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) allocation.

The Budget has proposed construction of 1.25 lakh kilometre road with an estimate of Rs 80,000 crore in the third phase of PMGSY.

All villages in Naxal-affected areas of Odisha will have roads under PMGSY. The Minister said Odisha will also benefit from the announcement for construction of two crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

“The state will get more houses under PMAY than what was demanded by CM Naveen Patnaik to compensate for damage of houses by cyclone FANI on May 3”, he said.

Odisha had got nearly 10 lakh houses under PMAY in the first phase. The Chief Minister had demanded five lakh houses for Fani-affected areas.

Stating that Budget is futuristic with a roadmap for the development of the country in the next 10 years, Pradhan said it has a clear programme to be followed during the next five years to reach the goal of a New India spelled out by PM Modi.

