Budget is anti-people, says CLP leader Narasingh Mishra

Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra on Friday said the Budget presented by the BJP-led Government has disappointed all sections of people except the corporate houses and rich.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Narasingh Mishra

Narasingh Mishra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

“On the face of it, it may create an impression that it is anti-rich but it is not so. The Budget has betrayed the people of the country as none of the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and 2019 elections has been reflected in it,” said Mishra.

Criticising the Centre for the proposal to increase the special additional excise duty and road and infrastructure cess each by Rs 1 on diesel and petrol, Mishra referred to a statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 that a Government which is not able to control oil price is anti-national.

“The price of petrol and diesel remains high despite the low crude oil price in the international market. Poor, farmers and the middle class will suffer the most from it,” he said.

Stating that the Budget is anti-poor, anti-farmer, anti-labour and against the interest of unemployed youths, the former Leader of Opposition said it needs a rethinking.

The state unit of Samajwadi Party also strongly criticised the increase in additional special additional duty and road and infrastructure cess on diesel and petrol.

State president Rabi Behera announced that the party will demonstrate against the decision on Saturday in front of the Raj Bhavan.

