Kidnapped Chattisgarh businessman rescued

BARGARH: Police on Friday rescued a 37-year-old Chhattisgarh-based businessman Bishnu Prasad Chandra, who was kidnapped after being caught in a honey trap. Police arrested Pradeep Thakur of Ramnagar and Uttar Kumar Khute of Marhati,  in Chhattisgarh in this connection.

Bishnu of Amgaon in Janjgir Champa district was interacting with an unknown woman over telephone for the last two months.

The woman, identifying herself as a native of Bargarh town, told Bishnu that she wanted to meet him and invited him to the town.

On Wednesday, he came to the town and met the woman at a private bus stand here.

Later, the woman invited Bishnu for dinner to Dang Chowk located on the outskirts of the town where some unknown persons, who were with her, kidnapped him.

The next day, they made a call to his family members and demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh.

Bishnu’s uncle Vikash Chandra then lodged a complaint at Bargarh Town police station. On Friday, police laid a trap and arrested the kidnappers at the bus stand. Two other accomplices escaped.

