Man burns mother alive in Odisha

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man killed his widowed mother by setting her on fire over property dispute at Sailendrasarai village under Talachua marine police limits on Thursday night.

Police said accused Sukadev Ojha picked up a quarrel with his 70-year-old mother Muktaseni over property dispute.

When his mother reportedly chided him, Sukadev poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze. After committing the heinous crime, he was trying to flee when villagers detained him and informed the police.

Srikanta, elder brother of the accused, filed an FIR on Friday.“We arrested the accused on the charge of matricide. A murder case under Section 302 of IPC has been filed against Sukadev,” said Talachua marine PS IIC Tapan Nayak. The accused was remanded in jail custody.