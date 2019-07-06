Man fakes abduction to repay debts in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur police on Friday arrested one Adarsh Ghosh of Talbhatapada under Khetrajpur police limits for staging his own abduction and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his mother to repay debts.

Police also arrested his two accomplices Praveen Kumar Sha of Talbhatapada and Anil Sharma of Khetrajpur in the city. Police said Adarsh, who runs a rice shop at Tiwari Gali here, incurred heavy losses in business.

He was under mental duress when wholesalers started demanding money back.

To repay the money, Adarsh hatched a fake abduction plan and fled his house.

He took the help of Anil and Praveen who informed his mother about the abduction and demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom.

His wife lodged a missing complaint at Khetrajpur police station following which police kept his mobile phone under surveillance and traced the location to Katapali area under Burla police limits.

Police found Adarsh and the two in a car at Katapali.

The trio confessed about their involvement, said SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata. A case has been registered and trio forwarded to court.