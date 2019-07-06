Home States Odisha

Man fakes abduction to repay debts in Odisha

Police said Adarsh, who runs a rice shop at Tiwari Gali here, incurred heavy losses in business, to repay the money, Adarsh hatched a fake abduction plan and fled his house.

Published: 06th July 2019 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Sambalpur police on Friday arrested one Adarsh Ghosh of Talbhatapada under Khetrajpur police limits for staging his own abduction and demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his mother to repay debts.

Police also arrested his two accomplices Praveen Kumar Sha of Talbhatapada and Anil Sharma of Khetrajpur in the city. Police said Adarsh, who runs a rice shop at Tiwari Gali here, incurred heavy losses in business.

He was under mental duress when wholesalers started demanding money back.

To repay the money, Adarsh hatched a fake abduction plan and fled his house.

He took the help of Anil and Praveen who informed his mother about the abduction and demanded Rs 5 lakh ransom. 

His wife lodged a missing complaint at Khetrajpur police station following which police kept his mobile phone under surveillance and traced the location to Katapali area under Burla police limits. 

Police found Adarsh and the two in a car at Katapali.

The trio confessed about their involvement, said SDPO Bhawani Shankar Udgata. A case has been registered and trio forwarded to court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha crime Odisha crime cases Odisha abduction cases
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp