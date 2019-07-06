Home States Odisha

Odisha to get maximum benefit from Union Budget: Pradhan

Pradhan, who was here to launch BJP's membership drive, said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget in view of future benefits.

Published: 06th July 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan Saturday claimed that Odisha will get maximum benefit from the Union Budget 2019-20.

Pradhan, who was here to launch BJP's membership drive, said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the budget in view of future benefits.

"This budget is aimed at rural development and Odisha will be among the three to four states in the country to get maximum benefit from it," Pradhan said.

"Prime minister's dream of 'New India' will come true due to the budget and it will help to develop new Odisha," Pradhan said.

Besides rural connectivity, the people of Odisha will get houses, women self help groups would be able to avail Rs 5,000 overdraft and more loans would be available under the 'Mudra Yojana'. Pradhan also ridiculed the politicians who criticized the Union Budget.

"How come they know what is there in the budget. The full content of the budget is yet to come to the public domain." he said.

Speaking on the Patkura assembly elections scheduled to be held on July 20, Pradhan said that the BJP candidate will win the seat after July 24 counting.

"Every political party has a specific strategy. We also have some strategy which will help us to win the polls at Patkura," Pradhan said. Pradhan also welcomed Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's statement on Union Budget. Patnaik in his reaction has termed the Union Budget as "good".

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Budget 2019 Odisha Dharmendra Pradhan Union Budget
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp