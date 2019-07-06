Rath Yatra 2019: Trinity enter Puri's Gundicha temple 

By Express News Service

PURI: Servitors on Friday evening conducted the Trinity to Ratna Bedi of Gundicha temple amidst tight security in ‘Goti pahandi.’

Hundreds of devotees, braving rain, witnessed the ‘pahandi’ where Lord Balabhadra was first taken inside the temple, followed by Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings reached their aunt’s house - Gundicha temple - on annual nine-day sojourn on Thursday evening.

ALSO READ: Rath Yatra fervour in Millennium City of Cuttack

All the three chariots were parked in front of the temple’s main gate while deities remained on their chariots throughout the night.

The district administration had given a facelift to Gundicha temple as the complex was ravaged by cyclone Fani on May 3.

ALSO READ: 2019 Rath Yatra- Love for the Lord pulls them to Puri

The temple was coloured, the entire complex illuminated while a number of basic facilities were added for the convenience of pilgrims. Normal rituals would resume from Friday morning.

In a first, the entire temple top, gates and complex were decorated with flowers like the main temple.