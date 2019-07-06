Two held in Rambha murder case in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Police on Friday claimed to have solved the mystery shrouding the death of Aswini Mishra, a demonstrator of Jagannath College at Rambha, with arrest of two persons including a college student.

Mishra, a resident of Kusadhipa village, was killed by a small businessman Janardan Nayak alias Dana of Madhurchuan and Pradeep Nahak, a plus three student of the college, over an illicit relationship with a woman.

The demonstrator, who is married, had allegedly developed extramarital relationship with a woman who was also in an affair with Janardan.

The latter had opposed Mishra’s closeness with the woman and had even asked him to stay away from her. When Mishra did not relent, Janardan had hatched a plan to eliminate him.

He allured Pradeep, who happened to close to Mishra, to be his accomplice by promising to pay `1 lakh after the job was done.

On Saturday night, both called Mishra to a dhaba along NH-16 assuring him to provide a girl. They attacked him on the way near Biruligada killing him on the spot. They dumped the body along with the motorcycle on the roadside.

The 51-year-old demonstrator’s body was discovered by locals on Sunday.

As the body bore several injury marks and a motorcycle was lying near to it, police suspected it as a case of accident. However, his family members alleged that Mishra was murdered over illicit affair.

During investigation, police detained Janardan for questioning and he confessed to the crime. Police said Mishra was staying alone in a rented house at Rambha.

The woman was also staying in a rented house in the same locality. During search, police also found Pradeep as the last caller from Mishra’s mobile call record and nabbed him.

Both the accused were forwarded to court, police said.