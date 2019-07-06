Union Budget 2019: Relief for home buyers, realtors in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Exemption of interest on affordable housing is likely to give a big push to the real estate sector in the state.

Chairman of Odisha chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI) DS Tripathy said an increase in interest deduction up to Rs 3.5 lakh as proposed in the Budget 2019-20 against the earlier Rs 2 lakh will definitely prove beneficial for people seeking affordable housing.

“First-time home buyers will get an additional income tax exemption for Rs 1.5 lakh if they buy a house within Rs 45 lakh. The additional incentive to consumers will increase housing demand in the affordable segment besides boosting the overall sentiment of housing market,” he said.

Jaykrushna Sarangi, an insurance consultant, said, “The interest exemption will definitely help people like us who are unable to buy a house in cities. But, it would have been better had the interest been exempted up to Rs 5 lakh.”

Now, a middle-class family can have interest savings of Rs 7 lakh for home loans over a period of 15 years.

It is an extension of focus for affordable housing from the last interim budget in which developers were also extended tax benefits on the basis of carpet area to cover more people under the category.

The newly-announced benefit is applicable for a house that costs within Rs 45 lakh having carpet area of 60 sq metre in Metros and 90 sq metre in other cities.

Developers can claim 100 per cent tax exemption if their housing project has minimum 60 per cent of houses with 60 sq metre carpet area and other houses up to 35 per cent besides commercial area up to maximum 15 per cent of the project area.

“With effective interest coming down, it will increase eligibility for mid-income housing segment. Though interest deduction has been allowed till March, 2020 in the current budget, it will be extended in next financial years to boost residential sales,” Tripathy said.

Hailing the government’s efforts to bring reforms in rental housing, property owners believed that the move would provide much-needed protection to those who are afraid to rent out their property apprehending forceful acquisition by tenants.

“Property owners do not have much option or protection if renters do not pay rent. We hope the government will formulate certain rules to protect the interest of property owners.

"If proper protection is given, people will start buying more property to rent it out and generate income without any fear,” said Prasanta Jena, a property dealer.