Union Budget states reduction of GST on e-vehicles from 12 to five per cent

BHUBANESWAR: With automobile sector witnessing a fast transition from fuel-powered to electric vehicles, the reduction of Goods and Service Tax (GST) and tax rebate on purchase of E-vehicles proposed in the Union Budget evoked mixed response.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget for 2019-20, announced a reduction of GST on E-vehicles from 12 per cent to five per cent.

She said the government has already moved GST Council to lower the rate on E-vehicles.

To make E-vehicles affordable for consumers, the Finance Minister further said the Centre will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest on loans taken to purchase E-vehicles.

Hailing the move, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited CEO Prem Chandra Chaudhary said this will encourage people to use E-vehicles against the conventional fuel-powered ones.

“Earlier the decision is implemented, the easier it will become for BSCL to implement its E-mobility plan in Bhubaneswar that intends to promote use of electric cars and buses, E-rickshaws as well as E-bikes for a smart transport system,” he said.

Gouri Shankar Mishra, a faculty in Electrical Engineering department of a City-based engineering college, also welcomed the proposals.

He, however, said the government, apart from implementing the move immediately, should also encourage research and development in this field to make E-vehicles more affordable and user-friendly.

Launching of E-bikes and E-rickshaws in Bhubaneswar remained a non-starer due to lack of allied infrastructure.

“Adequate fund is required for allied infrastructure like charging stations with required technical staff which will not only make E-transport facility more convenient for users but also create a lot of employment in our state as nearly 30,000 students clear Electrical Engineering examinations every year in Odisha,” Mishra said.

The traders in automobile sector dealing with E-vehicles also welcomed the move. They, however, said the government hasn’t announced any major funding for this sector and also not assured support to E-vehicle manufacturers.

“The government should have offered some amount of GST relief on basic materials and components required for manufacturing of E-vehicles, especially by local MSMEs,” they said.

“I appreciate the move and seek its early and effective implementation. However, I also feel disappointed as the government has not announced any benefit for local MSMEs dealing with manufacturing of E-vehicles,” said LM Sahu who manufactures electric food carts and E-carts.

Sahu said in markets like Odisha where customers are more concerned about pricing, GST reduction on certain materials and components of E-vehicles, especially batteries on which the GST is charged between 18 per cent to 28 per cent, will automatically bring down the cost of E-vehicles providing benefits to both MSME units and the users.