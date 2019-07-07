100 enrolled as BJP members in Ganjam dist

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: More than 100 persons were enrolled as BJP members across Ganjam district on the first day of party’s fresh membership drive launched on Saturday. BJP district president Kanhu Charan Pati said the party launched a similar campaign after the 2014 elections and claimed to have enrolled 11 crore members through an aggressive drive then.

Following overwhelming support of the countrymen during the last elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after coming to power for the second term, has asked all the State units to enrol more members, he added.

Pati said in order to expedite the drive, senior leader Bhrugu Baxipatra has been appointed as in-charge of the district. Besides, Rajesh Sahu has been appointed as coordinator and Manoranjan Dyansamantara and Madanmohan Patra have been entrusted with the responibility of associate coordinators for the drive in the district. The drive would continue till August 11.Among others, Sunil Sahu, Ram Kumar Patra, Namitarani Panda and Saroj Sabat were present.