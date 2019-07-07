Home States Odisha

200 youngsters tie knot in age-old tradition in Odisha's Khadia tribal community 

Unlike other marriages, parents do not have a say in the matchmaking process. Here the choice of their wards is what matters the most. 

Published: 07th July 2019 08:18 AM

People celebrating at the mass wedding venue in Baripada.

By Sukant Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA:  The weekly market here wore a festive look as more than 200 boys and girls tied the knot at the unique mass marriage ceremony of the Khadia tribal community, on Friday. The ceremony, which continued till the wee hours of Saturday, is an age-old tradition that does not involve any dowry. As per tradition,  ‘Raja duli’ (swing erected on the festival of Raja) are set up in villages across the district where people of the tribal community reside.  

The youngsters, both boys and girls move around the villages and during friendly contests, ask questions to each other. The girls ask the boys questions and if the latter is unable to answer it, then she chooses her groom of choice from the group. The same goes for boys. On the first day of the Baripada Rath Yatra, the youngsters arrive at the weekly market along with their parents where they tie the knot in a simple ceremony. 

The marriages do not involve dowry and are solemnised with the belief that matches are made in heaven. It is a belief among Khadia tribals that love is more powerful than money and ornaments. Those who are unable to choose a life partner for themselves also participate in the ceremony in the presence of their parents. If a boy or girl finds his/her soul mate on an auspicious day, he/she can tie the knot on the spot. 

Unlike other marriages, parents do not have a say in the matchmaking process. Here the choice of their wards is what matters the most. 

Senior citizens of Nichuapada village in Morada block Jogeswar Dehuri and Gobinda Dehuri said this tradition called ‘Badi’ was followed by their forefathers and still continues. They said the questions asked by the boys and girls are in the form of songs. Gajendra Dehuri of Kanimahuli village in Baripada Sadar police limits said while prospective brides and grooms choose each other on Raja, they cement their relationship on Rath Yatra by tying the knot. 

Another interesting aspect of the ceremony is that there is no age bar for boys and girls. Sudhir Mishra, a resident of Baripada town said such mass marriages where money, ostentatious display of wealth and indulgence pave way for love in its purest form must be encouraged in the society. 

TAGS
Khadia tribal community Raja duli Baripada Rath Yatra
