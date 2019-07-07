BJP launches mega membership drive in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Setting its eyes on 2024 election, BJP has planned to increase its organisational strength by enrolling as many members as possible into the party fold to improve its vote share in the State.“The BJP got nearly 1 crore votes in the recent Assembly elections. We need around 1.5 crore votes to form government in the State and this is what we are targeting during the membership drive,” said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while launching the membership drive in the city.The Union Minister called upon party workers to increase the footprints of the party in all the 36,000 booths by taking the membership to 50 lakh.

The saffron party, which had enrolled around 36 lakh members in the State during 2015 drive, will have to add at least 20 per cent new members to become eligible for holding elections. Pradhan also exhorted the party workers to ensure that all the welfare programmes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the intended beneficiaries.

“The Prime Minister had promised housing for all by 2022. It is the responsibility of each of the party workers to ensure that the PM’s dream is fufilled,” Pradhan said.Supply of safe drinking water and electricity to all the households are the other promises of Prime Minister. Besides, the Centre has made provision in the Budget 2019-20 to bring all the workers of unorganised sectors, including vendors, into the social security net by providing them pension, he said.

The launch of the BJP’s membership drive coincides with the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee. Six persons were enrolled as BJP members at the programme.The drive will be conducted both, online and off-line. Persons interested can give a missed call on 8980808080, Pradhan said. The party will give more emphasis on youths, women and new voters during the membership drive, said party spokesperson Dilip Mohanty.

The drive is a prerequisite to become eligible for holding organisational elections of party from mandal to State level. Election of the party’s State unit president will be possible only on completion of election in more than 50 per cent of the districts.Among others BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi, Rajya Sabha member Ashwini Vaishnav, senior leaders KV Singhdeo, Kharavela Swain, Prakash Mishra and Damodar Rout were present.

Baijayant launches drive in Tripura

Bhubaneswar: National vice-president and spokesperson of BJP Baijayant Panda launched membership drive (Sadasyata Abhiyan Sangathan Parv) in Tripura. Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present during the inaugural of membership drive. Around 1500 people gathered at the launch. After the event, Panda along with the Chief Minister and other state leaders took part in a plantation drive. He was received by BJP State general secretary Rajib Bhattacharya and BJP MP from Tripura West Pratima Bhoumik.