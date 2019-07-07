Home States Odisha

Floral decoration of puri temple in Odisha raises queries

The floral decoration of Jagannath temple for Rath Yatra has been sponsored by a Delhi-based businessman K K Sharma.

Published: 07th July 2019 07:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

The decorated Jagannath temple in pilgrim town.

The decorated Jagannath temple in pilgrim town. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The much-talked about floral decoration of Jagannath temple for Rath Yatra this year is under the scanner with Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) being accused of compromising conservation aspects of the protected shrine for pomp and show.

The four gates of Jagannath temple including Simhadwara, Nata Mandap, Bhoga Mandap and Kurma Bedha (inner enclosure) were decorated with 15 truckloads of different varieties of flowers. This apart, fruits like bananas, apples, oranges and pears have been used to decorate the Simhadwara and sculptures of two lions. 

The entire decoration has been sponsored by a Delhi-based businessman K K Sharma. As many as 200 flower decorators were brought in by him to decorate the temple which is protected by Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). It has been alleged that iron nails were used to tie ropes for the floral decoration. Apparently, permission for the decoration was given by the SJTA and not ASI which was not even informed about it. Further, the temple administration did not monitor the work.

The flower decorators, who have little knowledge about the weak monument, climbed atop the structure including the Simhadwara Gumuta which is already in a dilapidated condition with loose stones and weak beams, sources said. Superintending Engineer of ASI Bhubaneswar Circle, Arun Malik said ASI has nothing to do with decorations for religious purposes in the temple. 

Decoration of Puri temple raises queries

“As per the agreement with SJTA and ASI norms, we can only look into the conservation and protection aspects of the shrine. There will be some amount of damage to the monument if nails have been used. We can only know how many nails have been driven into the structure and what is the extent of damage after the flowers are removed after Bahuda”, he said. 

Malik has also written to the Director-General ASI on the issue. On the other hand, SJTA chief administrator PK Mohapatra dismissed the allegations as frivolous.“When you are decorating your house with flowers, you will need nails to hang the garlands. It does not do any damage to the house. The Jagannath temple is a huge structure and iron nails will certainly do no harm”, he said. 

The administration has stated that the temple structure will continue to be decorated with fresh flowers and fruits through Bahuda and Sunabesha ceremonies of the Rath Yatra festival. Meanwhile, Nabakishore Rath, member of the core committee that examined the temple on Saturday, said there was no discussion about flower decorations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagannath temple Rath Yatra Sri Jagannath Temple Administration SJTA Rath Yatra festival Odisha
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp