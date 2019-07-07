Fugitive, 2 others held for assault

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police arrested three persons, including a fugitive, for thrashing a man in a bar under Laxmisagar police limits. The accused is Naseerudddin Ahmed (40) of Cuttack, Sajjan Kumar Nayak (27) of BJB Nagar and Santosh Kumar Nath (24) of Badagada.Police said Ahmed was sentenced to life in 2011 for killing Sheikh Chuna alias Malik Hanan, brother of gangster Sheikh Suleiman.

Chuna was killed by gangster Sheik Hyder and his associates, including Ahmed, on May 31, 2005. “Ahmed got bail in December 2014 but jumped parole and absconded. He and his associates were nabbed for assaulting a person in a bar on Thursday. Later, investigators found out that Ahmed was wanted in a murder case,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo said.

Police said the trio thrashed a man, Prabhat Sathpathy, after an argument with him. “The three accused were nabbed on Friday and a case has been registered,” Laxmisagar police said.