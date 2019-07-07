Godman arrested for theft

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Government Railway Police (GRP) on Saturday arrested a fake godman for theft. The accused is Nabakishore Nayak of Pipili. Nayak had conned a person with disabilities by claiming that he is a godman. He was wearing imitation finger rings and necklaces and resembled a godman.

“He started a conversation with complainant, Ram Binay Mahto of Bihar who arrived at platform-6 of city railway station. After some time, he ran away with Mahto’s bag consisting of a mobile phone and `4,800 cash,” a GRP official said. Police said Mahto follows a self-proclaimed godman in Chandrasekharpur area and got easily influenced by Nayak.

“Acting on complaint, a search operation was launched and Nayak was apprehended. We recovered four mobile phones, 10 imitation chains and 9 imitation finger rings from his possession. A case has been registered and produced before a court here on Saturday,” he said.