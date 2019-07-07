Initiative to plant  seed-balls launched

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One of the leading chain of hotels and resorts Kamat Hotel India Ltd launched an initiative to help regrow forest cover in the State by using organically created seed-balls. Minister for IT and Sports Tusharkanti Behera inaugurated the seed-ball broadcasting event at Yatri Niwas in Konark on Friday.

The seed-balls that are easier to plant as compared to saplings are made from mud, organic compost and seeds. The advantage of the seed-balls is that they can be thrown to any land to grow, provided that the soil is not too dry or dense with other vegetation. Executive CMD of Kamat Hotels Vithal Venkatesh Kamat said the seed-balls were made following discussion with environmentalists to ensure that only indigenous seeds are planted.

“Seeds of Peepal and Banayan have been used as these are indigenous, provide shade and help produce oxygen. Around 10 lakh seed-balls will be planted in the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha. We hope that they bloom into magnificent trees,” he said. Nearly 500 volunteers participated in the mass seed-ball broadcasting event.