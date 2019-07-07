Judge vacancies at Odisha high court lead to pending cases

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Delay in the appointment of judges has resulted in high backlog of cases in Orissa High Court.

Against the sanctioned strength of 27 judges, around 50 per cent of the posts are lying vacant for years. Presently, there are 13 judges in the High Court. This has affected the disposal of pending cases.

As many as 1,52,329 cases were pending as on July 4 and around 43 per cent of those were more than five years old.

The last appointment of a judge in the High Court was made in November 2018. The Orissa HC collegium had then recommended a total of 12 candidates - four judicial officers and eight advocates. But, the Supreme Court collegium declined the names of 11 candidates.

On recommendation in the judicial officer category, Justice Akshaya Kumar Mishra was sworn in on November 17, 2018. Again, about a month back the Orissa High Court collegium had reportedly recommended names of 12 candidates - four judicial officers and eight advocates.

But, the recommendation has triggered agitation by HC Bar Association opposing recommendation of the name of a lawyer who was allegedly not a regular practitioner of the High Court. The Association has been boycotting the courts of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and two senior most judges since June 17.