Man held for harassing girl

BHUBANESWAR: A 22-year-old man was arrested for harassing a girl on social networking site, WhatsApp. The accused has been identified as Prakash Parida of Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district. He was staying in Satya Vihar area here and working with a private firm as a visual editor.According to police, Parida met the 14-year-old victim at her school where he had been on some work. The victim is staying with her family in Dumduma Housing Board Colony under Chandrasekharpur police limits.

Later, Parida visited the shop of victim’s mother and took the girl’s phone number through deceit. “The accused told the woman that he has contacts in film industry and asked her to give daughter’s mobile number. He lured the woman by telling that he will arrange a role for her daughter,” a policeman said.

Parida then started harassing the girl by sending text messages and objectionable pictures on WhatsApp. Extremely harassed in the last two months, the girl attempted suicide on Tuesday night. She was immediately rushed to a hospital and her condition is stated to be stable.

The victim’s mother had lodged a complaint with Chandrasekharpur police on Wednesday. “Acting on the complaint, a case was registered and he was apprehended on Thursday night. He was produced before a court here on Friday,” Chandrasekharpur IIC Biswaranjan Nayak said.