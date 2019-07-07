Home States Odisha

NHAI to create green belt along NH-53 

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will plant around 19,000 saplings to create a green belt along NH-53 in the district.

By Express News Service

JAIPUR:  The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will plant around 19,000 saplings to create a green belt along NH-53 in the district. The Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) will take up avenue plantation along the 40 km stretch from Chandikhole to Duburi in Kalinga Nagar.

The plantation drive ‘Green NH Mission’ was formally inaugurated by Regional Officer of NHAI Ram Prasad Panda at Baghabahali under Kalinga Nagar industrial complex area. At a public meeting organised on the occasion, he said, “The NHAI authorities had cut many trees for widening Chandikhole-Duburi stretch and we will plant 18,981 saplings along it to cover the lost greenery. The OFDC will also take care of the saplings for five years.”

Normally, saplings are looked after for three years after they are planted. In this case, the OFDC will take care of them for two more years to ensure a better survival rate. The OFDC will also put tree guards around each sapling and wire fencing along both sides of the road to protect them from animals, he added.
“We have chosen indigenous species because they will be able to adapt  to the local conditions and grow faster,” said Jajpur Road Divisional Manager of OFDC Jagannath Swain.

