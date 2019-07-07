Odisha man sets elderly mother on fire

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In a shocking incident, a 42-year-old man set his 75-year-old mother on fire in Radhbahal village in Belpada police limits on Saturday. The accused Santosh Kharsel and his father Rishi Kharsel entered into a heated exchange of words over a trivial issue.

Santosh then attacked his father with a stick. After Rishi fled the spot fearing for his life, an enraged Santosh poured kerosene on his mother Asamati and set her on fire. The elderly woman had succumbed by the time other villagers and fire brigade personnel reached the spot. Santosh was arrested by the police.