Odisha Ministers submit report cards to CM Naveen Patnaik

The Odisha CM had asked Ministers to submit progress report of development works by 7th of a month.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of Odisha at his residence Naveen Nivas in Bhubaneswar on Monday

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  All the Ministers have submitted their departmental review report to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday indicating the steps taken for implementation of BJD’s election manifesto which was accepted as the policy framework of the State Government in the first meeting of the Council of Ministers after assumption of office for the fifth consecutive time.

The Chief Minister had asked all Ministers to review the progress of implementation of election manifesto relating to programmes involving their departments and submit a report to him before 7th of every month. The exercise was launched to ensure the progress of various schemes launched by the State Government at different times. Some of the schemes, including KALIA, were launched before the general elections and the Assembly polls.

The BJD had guaranteed in its manifesto to fulfil the primary infrastructure needs in the areas of road communication, drinking water, electrification, irrigation, agriculture and education in both rural and urban areas of the State. Besides provision of adequate funds, the party had also promised to fulfil these minimum needs in a time-bound manner.

As farm sector distress is a major concern, agriculture remains the prime focus area of the Government. The manifesto had announced that all procurement districts will have mandis, concrete drying platforms and threshing floors for every 5,000 population. Construction of more cold storages and establishment of second agriculture university in KBK region were also promised by the ruling party in its manifesto.

Promises in the agriculture sector, including the establishment of second agriculture university and setting up of mandis in every district, are old announcements made by the Government which are yet to be implemented. The Government had also drawn flak over these issues from the Opposition political parties in the Assembly during the ongoing session.

Providing pucca houses to every household was also a major promise. The announcement to set up Shelter Security Mission is yet to be implemented. Sources maintained that the Chief Minister is serious about the implementation of the manifesto and period review of functioning of different departments is also on the cards.

