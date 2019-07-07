Home States Odisha

Odisha's Nuapada police nab three members of Ganjam robbery gang

Nuapada Police arrested three members of the notorious Eragola robber gang from Aska in Ganjam district.

SP Simit P Parmar addressing mediapersons.

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: Nuapada Police on Saturday arrested three members of the notorious Eragola robber gang from Aska in Ganjam district. 

The police recovered Rs 7,70,000 in cash, two motorcycles, 27 mobile phones and various types of tool for car-breaking from them. Nuapada SP Simit P Parmar said on June 18, Hiran Sahu, a resident of Dumerpani village under Nuapada police limits had lodged a complaint with the police that he was robbed of Rs 10 lakh by two miscreants.

Hiran, the president of Dumerpani gram panchayat along with its secretary Jaising Majhi had withdrawn the amount from the State Bank India branch at Nuapada for construction work in his village. While the two were returning to their village, two miscreants came on a motorcycle and snatched the bag containing the cash and fled. Hiran said he along with Jaising and one Birbal Majhi attempted to catch the culprits but in vain. 

During the course of the investigation, a team comprising SDPO and IIC in-charge of Nuapada police station along with DVF personnel conducted raids at several places in Bargarh, Paikmal, Sonepur, Bolangir, Patnagarh and Aska.

The team, on the basis of tip-offs received from reliable sources, subsequently arrested the three accused from Bolangir.

The accused are Allu Raja and M Ganesh. The third is a juvenile. Parmar said the accused are also involved in 33 other criminal cases in Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh and Ganjam districts.  

Comments

