Rain brings birds to nest in Bhitarkanika

KENDRAPARA: Monsoon showers have given a new lease of life to Bhitarkanika National Park here as large numbers of resident birds have started flocking the mangrove forest for nesting. Around 50,000 birds have already stepped up their nesting activities at Mathadia over five hectare of mangrove forest, which is a famous heronry, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Bimal Prasanna Acharya.

He said more than 14 species of resident birds have already arrived for laying of eggs. These birds are open billed stork, little cormorant, median egret, large egret, little egret, purple heron, grey heron, darter, white ibis and cattle egret. “Watching these birds make and mend nests, collect green branches for building and repairing nests, lay, incubate, hatch eggs, feed fledglings, guard them from predators, cover them with outspread wings to protect them from scorching sun and heavy downpour is a sight to behold. More birds will come for nesting within two weeks,” the DFO added.

In the past, large numbers of birds used to nest at Bagagahana forest within the park in the monsoon season. But since two years the birds have shifted their nesting area to nearby Mathadia forest block. In monsoon season, local birds arrive in Bhitarkanika to lay eggs. But in winter, migratory birds arrive to avoid the winter in far-off places beyond the Himalayas.

Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation have made it a suitable congenial breeding place of thousands of birds. When assured of enough food, hundreds of birds get busy in courting and mating, he added.