Rain brings cheer for Odisha's Koraput farmers

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rains lashed several parts of Koraput bringing cheers among farmers in the district.

An average of 50 mm rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours in different blocks and urban areas of the district. As per reports, monsoon is active in both plains and hilly terrains of Koraput. Moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded since Friday.

Agricultural activities, which were going on at a snail’s pace without sufficient water, have gained momentum after rain lashed almost all pockets of the district. This year, paddy cultivation was delayed due to late arrival of monsoon. Only 20 per cent cultivation work was reported till July 4. Agriculture department officials said the rain would continue for some more days and they advised the farmers to speed up kharif crop activities, including paddy transplantation.

Erratic rainfall in Rayagada

in Rayagada agricultural activities have been delayed due to erratic rainfall. Farmers are eagerly waiting for a good monsoon shower to speed up their farm works. While the Agriculture Department has set a target to cover 55,477 hectares of land for paddy cultivation, only 1,477 hectares have been cultivated so far. But last year, around 6,000 hectares were covered by this time. The district has received 72.69 mm rainfall in June against the normal rainfall of 195.33 mm.