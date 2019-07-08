Australian engineering students participate in Odisha's 127th Ekamra Walks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Engineering students from Australia, who are on an exchange programme to India, joined the 127th Ekamra Walks in Old Town here on Sunday.

The students were impressed to see the Kalinga architectural style of temples in the heritage circuit of the City. The walk commenced from the 10th century Mukteswar Temple at 6.30 am.



The participants also visited Ananta Basudeb temple, the only Vishnu shrine in the areas which mainly houses Shiva temples.

Harry, who was leading the 10-member Australian contingent, said, “Many foreign tourists who come to India visit places like Goa, Rajasthan or Kerala which are mainstream tourist destinations. But we found Bhubaneswar to be more culturally rich, cleaner and calmer.”