Dengue menace comes back to haunt Cuttack

As per Cuttack Municipal Corporation official records, 4,518 dengue cases have been reported in the last three years in Cuttack of which seven have resulted in death.

Dengue in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dengue menace has resurfaced in the Millennium City after a person was affected by the disease in Ward 52 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) recently. 

A 17-year-old student of Rajendra Nagar, who tested dengue positive four days back, is undergoing treatment in a city-based private hospital.

Official sources said this year, 12 dengue cases have been identified so far in the district of whom six were affected by the disease before the onset of monsoon.
 
The menace of the vector-borne disease has been growing for the last few years. As per official records, 4,518 dengue cases have been reported in the last three years in the district of which seven have resulted in death.

Last year, the Millennium City alone reported 980 cases. 

Locals blamed the spurt in dengue cases to lack of cleanliness and sanitation in the city. While garbage and waste are not being properly cleaned, no step has been taken for bush-cutting and clearing of water-logged areas, thereby creating favourable conditions for the spread of the vector-borne disease.

City Health Officer Umesh Panigrahi said the sanitation wing of CMC would intensify anti-dengue operation soon.

