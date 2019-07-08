Home States Odisha

Headmasters in Odisha asked to submit Rs 60.93 lakh over improper distribution of MDM scheme 

Irregularities in distribution of MDM rice and issuance of unauthorised receipts were reported from different schools of Naugaon, Jagatsinghpur, Biridi and Balikuda blocks of the district.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

School children share mid day meal.

School children share mid day meal. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The District Education Officer (DEO) has directed recovery of Rs 60.93 lakh from headmasters of schools against irregularities in distribution of rice meant for mid-day meal (MDM) scheme.  

DEO Prativa Manjari Das has directed the headmasters to submit the amount, calculated at Rs 28.36 per kg of rice, on or before July 25 failing which stringent action will be initiated against them. The amount has to be deposited in the district MDM account. 

Irregularities in distribution of MDM rice and issuance of unauthorised receipts were reported from different schools of Naugaon, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Biridi and Balikuda blocks of the district. 

Sources said the state government’s efforts to ensure transparency in the distribution of rice under MDM by introducing a mobile application has failed to yield the desired result owing to the absence of supervision and negligence of officials of the School and Mass Education department.

Earlier, a few teachers were suspended while the salaries of around a dozen were withheld after it was found that they had furnished incorrect information on MDM rice to the authorities. 

Residents of villages in the five blocks had sought the intervention of School and Mass Education department for conducting a probe into the allegations. Later, an audit was conducted and it was found that no documentary evidence on rice availed on credit and refund thereafter was available for verification. 

The headmistress of Tirtol Primary School Alok Rashmi Mohanty and headmistress of Arada Primary School Ritarani Rout were suspended for the supply of fake information regarding MDM recently.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Jagatsinghpur Odisha Mid Day Meal Scheme Odisha MDM Scheme Odisha Headmasters
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp