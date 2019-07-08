Headmasters in Odisha asked to submit Rs 60.93 lakh over improper distribution of MDM scheme 

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The District Education Officer (DEO) has directed recovery of Rs 60.93 lakh from headmasters of schools against irregularities in distribution of rice meant for mid-day meal (MDM) scheme.

DEO Prativa Manjari Das has directed the headmasters to submit the amount, calculated at Rs 28.36 per kg of rice, on or before July 25 failing which stringent action will be initiated against them. The amount has to be deposited in the district MDM account.

Irregularities in distribution of MDM rice and issuance of unauthorised receipts were reported from different schools of Naugaon, Raghunathpur, Jagatsinghpur, Biridi and Balikuda blocks of the district.



Sources said the state government’s efforts to ensure transparency in the distribution of rice under MDM by introducing a mobile application has failed to yield the desired result owing to the absence of supervision and negligence of officials of the School and Mass Education department.



Earlier, a few teachers were suspended while the salaries of around a dozen were withheld after it was found that they had furnished incorrect information on MDM rice to the authorities.

Residents of villages in the five blocks had sought the intervention of School and Mass Education department for conducting a probe into the allegations. Later, an audit was conducted and it was found that no documentary evidence on rice availed on credit and refund thereafter was available for verification.



The headmistress of Tirtol Primary School Alok Rashmi Mohanty and headmistress of Arada Primary School Ritarani Rout were suspended for the supply of fake information regarding MDM recently.