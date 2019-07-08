Home States Odisha

High potential for Odisha to become one of the biggest plastic clusters in India

The plastic industry manufactures and exports a variety of raw materials, laminates, electronic accessories and medical ware. 

Published: 08th July 2019 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has the potential to become one of the biggest plastic clusters in the country, especially after the commencement of Indian Oil’s polypropylene facility at Paradip and the plastic park, said executive director of Plastics Export Promotion Council Sribash Dasmohapatra.

Speaking at an export awareness programme here recently, Dasmohapatra urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of Central schemes that have been specially designed to facilitate exports and smoothen the path for exporters to compete in the international arena.

The plastic industry manufactures and exports a variety of raw materials, laminates, electronic accessories and medical ware. The country exported plastic products worth $10.89 billion to more than 210 countries in the last fiscal.  

Member of Committee of Administration (COA) of the council Amit Pal said export opportunities for plastic goods in the international market are huge. Plastic processors must come forward to tap these opportunities, he added. Regional chairman of the council Prasan Lohia also spoke.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Bhubaneswar Odisha Plastic Cluster Plastics Export Promotion Council
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp