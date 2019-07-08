High potential for Odisha to become one of the biggest plastic clusters in India

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has the potential to become one of the biggest plastic clusters in the country, especially after the commencement of Indian Oil’s polypropylene facility at Paradip and the plastic park, said executive director of Plastics Export Promotion Council Sribash Dasmohapatra.

Speaking at an export awareness programme here recently, Dasmohapatra urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of Central schemes that have been specially designed to facilitate exports and smoothen the path for exporters to compete in the international arena.

The plastic industry manufactures and exports a variety of raw materials, laminates, electronic accessories and medical ware. The country exported plastic products worth $10.89 billion to more than 210 countries in the last fiscal.

Member of Committee of Administration (COA) of the council Amit Pal said export opportunities for plastic goods in the international market are huge. Plastic processors must come forward to tap these opportunities, he added. Regional chairman of the council Prasan Lohia also spoke.