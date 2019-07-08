Home States Odisha

Incessant rains inundate Odisha's Bagapatia rehab colony

A waterlogged street in Bagapatia rehabilitation colony. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The rehabilitation colony at Bagapatia, built by the government two years back for the sea-erosion hit villagers of Satabhaya gram panchayat in Rajnagar block, has got waterlogged due to incessant rains in the past few days.

Around 4,000 inhabitants of the rehabilitation colony are facing a tough time as the district administration remains a mute spectator to their plight. Sudarshan Rout, an inhabitant of the colony, said the district administration, last year, had promised to build concrete roads in the colony to prevent waterlogging. 

But it has not been done yet and the people in the colony are struggling as water entered their homes, he said. Another inhabitant, Kalakar Behera, said the rehabilitation colony has turned into a pool and this speaks volumes about its poor drainage system.

He said in some areas of the colony, water is knee-deep. Sasmita Das, a teacher of Panchubarahi High School near the colony, said due to the absence of proper drainage, water has accumulated on the premises of the school. 

She said while some children are carried by their parents on their shoulders, others have to wade through knee-deep water to reach the school.

Nilamani Das, an inhabitant, said students prefer to stay at homes during monsoon as it becomes extremely difficult for the teachers to reach the school.

Rajnagar tehsildar Dibyendu Das said concrete and temporary earthen roads were built in the rehabilitation colony by the district administration. While the concrete roads are still in good shape, the temporary ones were damaged in the rains. 

He assured more concrete roads would soon be built in the rehabilitation colony. The state government, two years back, had rehabilitated 571 families of the sea-erosion-hit Satabhaya gram panchayat at Bagapatia. 

The district administration had provided Rs 3 lakh each to 571 families to build houses in the colony which is situated in a low-lying area. 

However, most people built their homes without levelling the land as a result of which waterlogging has emerged as a major problem in the colony, said Das.  

Two years back, the state government had rehabilitated 571 families of sea-erosion-hit Satabhaya gram panchayat at Bagapatia.

 

