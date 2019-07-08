Man found murdered in Odisha's Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The body of a youth was found lying in a pool of blood in a shop at Panikoili Chowk under Panikoili police station limits on Sunday.

According to sources, locals spotted the deceased Rabindra Kumar Sahu’s body and immediately alerted the police.

Prima facie investigation suggested that Sahu was murdered as his throat was slit with a sharp weapon. Though the exact reason behind the brutal act is not known, it is suspected that the incident may be a fallout of past enmity, police sources said, adding that the exact reason would be ascertained after postmortem.



Further investigation is underway.