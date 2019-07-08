Home States Odisha

Odisha Government sets up panels to study salary hike of Central Cooperative Banks employees

After inspecting the banks, Nabard said profit and loss accounts and the balance sheets do not reflect the actual financial position of DCCBs due to evergreening of loan accounts of NPAs.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the employees of Central Cooperative Banks (CCBs) demanding revised salary as per the recommendation of 7th Pay Commission, the state government has set up a committee for each CCB to examine the financial position of banks before taking a call on the matter.

The Registrar of Cooperative Societies has directed Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies (DRCS) of nine district CCBs to examine the financial condition of banks functioning under their jurisdiction and submit a report to the government in light of the stipulations made by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard).

“The implementation of 7th Pay Commission may be considered on the basis of capacity of the bank to pay, taking utmost care of protecting the interest of depositors and on adhering to various statutory requirements,” the Nabard had advised the state government.

After inspecting the banks, Nabard said profit and loss accounts and the balance sheets do not reflect the actual financial position of DCCBs due to evergreening of loan accounts and divergence of non-performing assets (NPA).

“The cash outgo should be justified by proper recognition of cash-based balance sheet for limited purpose of payment of 7th Pay Commission salary and the capacity to pay may be calculated on that basis,” Nabard said in a letter to the state government.

The payment of revised salary as per the recommendations of the pay panel is for government employees. Since DCCBs are banks, banking norms should be followed as is done in case of Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) or commercial banks.

The national bank recommended to the state government to consider the revised salary if DCCBs are doing business of more than Rs 1,000 crores. “The per employee business of less than Rs 10 crores may not be eligible for implementation of 7th Pay Commission as applicable to bank sector,” Nabard said.

It suggested to the state government to constitute a committee to go into details of DCCBs’ financial position before taking a decision on the issue. At present, 17 DCCBs are functioning under Odisha State Cooperative Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Government Naveen Patnaik Odisha CCBs Odisha 7th Pay Comission
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp