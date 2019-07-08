Odisha schemes in cloud after fall in Central Tax shares

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State’s share in Central taxes will be less than what was anticipated in the Odisha Budget and there is lack of clarity on the quantum of grants from the Centre, the Government is likely to face difficulties in implementation of welfare schemes and carry out routine administrative functions.

Odisha’s share in Central taxes anticipated by the State Government in 2019-20 Budget is Rs 39,207 crore. Besides, it had also estimated Rs 30,559 crore grant from the Centre. The State’s Budget of Rs 1,39,000 crore for 2019-20 is mainly to be financed through funds from these two sectors besides borrowing Rs 23,734 crore.

Official sources, however, maintained that Odisha’s share in Central taxes will be Rs 37,559 crore, creating a deficit of around Rs 1,648 crore in the State coffers. This will create an extra burden on the State exchequer when it is saddled with implementation of welfare measures announced by the Government.

Cost cutting is the only measure which will enable the State Government to implement various welfare measures as it has not spelt out any new initiative in the Budget to raise the resources level. The Budget has proposed revenue receipts of Rs 1,15,226 crore which includes State’s own tax of Rs 33,000 crore and own non-tax revenue of Rs 12,500 crore.

Sources said unless the funds anticipated by the State Government from the Centre materialises, the debt burden will increase further.

The debt burden of Odisha, which was Rs 87,000 crore in 2018-19, will go up to Rs 1,06,527 crore by the end of 2019-20 fiscal.

However, in view of less than the anticipated share of the State in Central taxes, funds from other sectors will have to be transferred for implementation of populist schemes.



One of the major expenditure of the Government will be through KALIA scheme which seeks to provide financial support to about 75 lakh farmer families including small and marginal farmers, landless agricultural labourers and sharecroppers. The provision of Rs 5,611 crore has been allocated for the scheme for 2019-20.

In 2019-20, the State is expected to spend Rs 11,207 crore on servicing its debt. This is 12 per cent higher than the revised estimates of 2018-19.



This includes Rs 4,707 crore towards repaying loans and Rs 6,500 crore towards interest payments.