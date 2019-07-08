Odisha's ancient Pataleswar Shiva temple in state of neglect

Siba Prasad Dora By

Express News Service

RAYAGADA: The ancient Pataleswar Shiva temple with exquisite stone carvings at Paikapada village, 30 km from the district headquarters, is lying neglected for years.



Declared as a tourist spot in 1992, the shrine attracts thousands of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and across the state during the auspicious Odia month of Kartika and Shivaratri. But the state government has no immediate plans to restore it and project it as a major heritage site of the region.



Though tourist amenities centre was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 lakh near the temple, it is yet to be opened for use due to lack of facilities, including power supply.

Due to lack of conservation measures, several valuable and architectural marvels, including idols of Kankali, Jai Durga, Shiva-Parvati, Laxmi Paduka and Shiva Linga have been smuggled out from the heritage site in the recent past.

Officials of the Archeological Survey India (ASI), who had visited the temple, had mentioned in their record that the shrine was constructed during the rule of Jeypore King Ramakrishna Dev in 766 AD. It is engraved in Devanagari script on the pillars of the temple, which is still visible now.



However, temple priest Kali Prasad Mishra said the abode of Lord Shiva is said to be built by Lord Balaram in Dwapara Yuga. Lord Balaram, with his cavalry, had camped here in search of water during his southern expeditions and found the Shiva linga inside a cave. Then, He constructed a temple.

The principal shrine is surrounded by seven temples.



Locals said even though the famous temple is located close to the IMFA plant, the company is yet to take up any preservation work under its CSR activities.



District Tourist Officer-in-charge Surendra Lima said a proposal has been submitted to the State Government to instal a transformer for power supply to the tourist amenities centre and construction of boundary wall.