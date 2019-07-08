Odisha's High School Certificate Supplementary examination to begin today

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary examination-2019 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will begin from Monday.

Nearly 28,000 students have filled up forms to take the supplementary examination. Elaborate arrangements have been made in all the 122 examination centres across the State for smooth conduct of the tests.

Similarly, BSE has set up 54 centres across the State for unsuccessful candidates appearing the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination.

While the HSC Supplementary examination will conclude on July 14, the SOSC test will continue till July 16.

Taking into account the past incidents of question paper leak, the Board has banned mobile phones inside the examination centres. Centre superintendents have been asked to put in place all precautionary measures for conduct of the examinations in a free and fair manner.