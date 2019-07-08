Odisha's High School Certificate Supplementary examination to begin today
The High School Certificate Supplementary examination will conclude on July 14 and State Open School Certificate examination will continue till July 16 in Odisha.
Published: 08th July 2019 08:14 AM | Last Updated: 08th July 2019 12:12 PM | A+A A-
CUTTACK: The High School Certificate (HSC) Supplementary examination-2019 conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will begin from Monday.
Nearly 28,000 students have filled up forms to take the supplementary examination. Elaborate arrangements have been made in all the 122 examination centres across the State for smooth conduct of the tests.
Similarly, BSE has set up 54 centres across the State for unsuccessful candidates appearing the State Open School Certificate (SOSC) Examination.
While the HSC Supplementary examination will conclude on July 14, the SOSC test will continue till July 16.
Taking into account the past incidents of question paper leak, the Board has banned mobile phones inside the examination centres. Centre superintendents have been asked to put in place all precautionary measures for conduct of the examinations in a free and fair manner.