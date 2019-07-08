Paddy purchase by Odisha traders draws flak

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Koraput district administration on Saturday allowed to sell their rabi paddy stocks to outside traders instead of procuring through the State Civil Supply Corporation. The administration’s decision has sparked off criticism from all quarters.

As per the guidelines of the state government, the district administration had opened about 40 mandis for paddy procurement from May 25 to June 30. The corporation has purchased Rs 10.53 lakh quintal paddy from farmers during the procurement period.



However, over 80,000 quintals of surplus paddy were not lifted by the agencies appointed by the corporation and paddy bags were seen lying at the mandis in Jeypore, Kotpad, Borrigumma and Kundura.

Though the district administration had sought permission from the government to procure more paddy, it was not considered. Later, farmers staged agitations demanding immediate procurement of surplus paddy by the administration.

On Saturday, farmers of Kotpad blocked Borrigumma-Raipur NH stretch for several hours demanding the immediate lifting of paddy by the administration. Senior civil supply, revenue and police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.

The civil supply officials advised the farmers to sell their paddy to private traders at their own choice as the government agencies are unable to lift the same.

On Sunday, over 20,000 quintals of paddy stock were lifted by the traders. The state government’s failure to procure surplus paddy in the tribal region has caused resentment among the farmers.

Koraput Nabanirman Krushak Manch convenor Narendra Pradhan said the administration’s decision to allow private traders to purchase rabi paddy from farmers instead of procuring through mandis has led to distress sale. Koraput Krushak Samaj also criticised the administration over the issue.