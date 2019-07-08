Home States Odisha

Rain deficit in Odisha goes down as monsoon picks up pace

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said rainfall deficit in Odisha stands between June 1 and July 6 now stands at eight per cent.

Monsoon

For representational purposes (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rainfall deficit in Odisha, which stood at 31.5 per cent last month, has come down after southwest monsoon activities picked up pace in the last one week. 

Gajapati has received the minimum rainfall during the period and recorded a deficit of 55 per cent.

Met officials said in the last 24 hours till Sunday morning, rainfall occurred at most places over north interior Odisha and at many places in the remaining districts of the State. 

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts. Kuchinda in Sambalpur received the maximum rainfall of 90 mm followed by Tiring in Mayurbhanj with 70 mm.

“The rainfall deficit has reduced to eight per cent. Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at many places in Odisha in the next three days,” said Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas.

The monsoon current is active and the rainfall activity will increase from Wednesday, he added.

Met officials predicted that heavy rainfall may occur at one or two places in Cuttack, Balasore, Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur districts on Wednesday. 

Light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities are expected to occur at most places in Odisha on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the officials said due to high waves and strong monsoon current, the sea will remain rough along Odisha coast, north Bay of Bengal and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal. Fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea in the next 24 hours. 

