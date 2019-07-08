Home States Odisha

Watershed projects worth crores roadblocked in Odisha's Malkanagiri due to staff crunch

The watershed projects in Malkangiri aim at constructing check dams to upgrade water availability for the farmland.

Published: 08th July 2019 08:34 AM

Collector Manish Agarwal visiting a watershed project at Kurub in Kalimela block

Collector Manish Agarwal visiting a watershed project at Kurub in Kalimela block | (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MALKANAGIRI: Several watershed projects to facilitate irrigation in remote and inaccessible areas of the district are facing roadblock for inadequate field staff and vacant posts at the execution level. 

Projects worth Rs 20 lakh each under Special Central Assistance (SCA) at Tekguda and Kurub villages under Kalimela block to irrigate 16 hectares and 22 hectares (ha) of agriculture land respectively are hanging fire for the manpower problem.

Another watershed project worth Rs 15 lakh under SCA at Pidikonda village under the same block to irrigate 16.4 hectares faces a similar fate.

The project in Rasbeda village under Khairpur block taken up at a cost of Rs 14 lakh to irrigate 16 ha is also stuck midway. All these projects aimed at constructing check dams to upgrade water availability for the farmland.

The main reason for the incomplete projects is assigned to large scale vacancies in different posts. While out of three sanctioned posts of Additional Project Director (APD), one is lying vacant, four Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts yet to be filled up.

Two Soil Conservation Officer posts against six, 17 Soil Conservation Extension workers against 19 are vacant. Coming to the ministerial staff, an Amin and Soil Conservation Demonstrator are yet to be appointed. Of the total sanctioned strength of 62 staff of different categories, 23 are working at present.

“The staff crunch is a major impediment in taking the projects forward,” Watershed Project Officer Arun Kumar Behera said.

