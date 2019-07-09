20 year old man arrested for rape, murder of woman in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old youth for the rape and murder of a 28-year-old married woman at Budhiapali in Thelkuli police limits on June 28.



SDPO, Sambalpur Sadar Bhawani Shankar Udgata said, the accused Rajesh Munda alias Pia of Patrapali village in Badmal police limits of Jharsuguda district, first sexually assaulted the victim and then choked her to death.

On June 28 evening, the victim had been to a nearby orchard to attend nature’s call. However, as she did not return till late in the evening, her family members started a search and found her body at Budhiapali, around 500 metres from her home.

The body was covered with leaves and branches of trees. The victim’s family lodged a complaint with the Thelkuli Police in this regard. Police said, Pia who worked in Tamil Nadu had returned to the village and had been stalking the victim.

On June 28, when he found the victim alone at an isolated place, he overpowered her and put his hand on her mouth to ensure that nobody could hear her screams. The victim then fell unconscious following which Rajesh raped her.

He then strangulated the victim with the saree she was wearing. Apparently, finding no other way to dispose of her body, he carried it to a nearby forest and hid it under leaves and branches of trees.

Since he stayed in the village for the night and absconded the next day, police suspect that he was planning to dispose of the body elsewhere.

Udgata said, a special squad was formed to investigate the matter. Pia confessed to have committed the rape and murder. He will be produced before the court after medical examination, the SDPO said.