Home States Odisha

20 year old man arrested for rape, murder of woman in Odisha's Sambalpur

On June 28 evening, the victim had been to an orchard to attend nature’s call. Her family members started a search as the victim didn't come home till evening. 

Published: 09th July 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday arrested a 20-year-old youth for the rape and murder of a 28-year-old married woman at Budhiapali in Thelkuli police limits on June 28.

SDPO, Sambalpur Sadar Bhawani Shankar Udgata said, the accused Rajesh Munda alias Pia of Patrapali village in Badmal police limits of Jharsuguda district, first sexually assaulted the victim and then choked her to death.

On June 28 evening, the victim had been to a nearby orchard to attend nature’s call. However, as she did not return till late in the evening, her family members started a search and found her body at Budhiapali, around 500 metres from her home.

The body was covered with leaves and branches of trees. The victim’s family lodged a complaint with the Thelkuli Police in this regard. Police said, Pia who worked in Tamil Nadu had returned to the village and had been stalking the victim.

On June 28, when he found the victim alone at an isolated place, he overpowered her and put his hand on her mouth to ensure that nobody could hear her screams. The victim then fell unconscious following which Rajesh raped her.

He then strangulated the victim with the saree she was wearing. Apparently, finding no other way to dispose of her body, he carried it to a nearby forest and hid it under leaves and branches of trees.

Since he stayed in the village for the night and absconded the next day, police suspect that he was planning to dispose of the body elsewhere.

Udgata said, a special squad was formed to investigate the matter. Pia confessed to have committed the rape and murder. He will be produced before the court after medical examination, the SDPO said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Crime Sambalpur Sambalpur Crime Sambalpur Rape Odisha Police Sambalpur Police
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp