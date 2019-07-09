339 Ganjam villages inaccessible, despite being second largest district in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam is not only the second largest district of Odisha but is also represented by four cabinet ministers including the Chief Minister. Yet, as many as 339 villages of the district have no roads.

As per records, the district has 3,250 villages of which 339 have no pucca roads. While 219 villages have never seen an ambulance, the rest can only avail the service in fair weather. Of the 219 inaccessible villages, 76 are in Patrapur block, 61 in Sorada, 27 in Dharakote and 21 in Digapahandi.

Two days back, 50-year-old Mangi Mandal of Ghasiambo village in Digapahandi block broke her leg after she slipped on her farmland.

The villagers called for an ambulance but the vehicle could not reach and waited for Mangi at a distance of 5 km from the village. Left with no option, the villagers carried Mangi on a sling to the ambulance. She was initially taken to Digapahandi hospital and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.



The harrowing experience of being carried on a sling amid intolerable pain still haunts Mangi. She said before elections, leaders of political parties assure that roads would be constructed and the inaccessible villages connected with the outer world.

But nothing has been done to assuage the woes of the residents who continue to suffer even as the Central and state governments claim to have addressed the problem of seamless connectivity in remote areas.