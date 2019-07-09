5Ts carry 20 per cent weight in officers’ appraisal report

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday decided that annual performance appraisal reports of the district superintendents of police (SPs) and Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers in the rank of additional principal chief conservator of forests (PCCFs) and above will be submitted to the Chief Minister as the accepting authority.

The move has been initiated to further improve accountability in providing citizen centric governance. Implementation of 5T components will be accorded 20 per cent weightage in the performance appraisal of the officers.

The new initiatives were spelt out at the brainstorming session Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had with top officials including Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, principal secretaries and secretaries of all departments, district collectors and SPs in the State Secretariat.

Besides, it was decided that the directorates under the departments will function as composite entity to streamline functioning and speed up the process of decision making. The Odisha Secretariat Workflow Automation System (OSWAS) will also be modified to integrate directorates with the departments.

The Chief Minister also discussed with the officials the new initiatives on 5Ts to be taken up by the Works, Housing and Urban Development, Energy, Higher Education, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Health and Family Welfare and Revenue departments.

Citing three transformational changes in Odisha that has put the state on global benchmark, the Chief Minister said efforts on disaster management, provision of land rights to slum dwellers and successful reduction of Naxal influence in the State have been recognised in the entire country.

“Therefore, the government machinery must work in cohesion by implementing the 5Ts to bring about transformational changes. We cannot be satisfied with incremental changes,” he said.



The Chief Minister had advised government officials to focus on 5Ts adding Time and Transformation to 3Ts in administration for development of people in Odisha.

The Government is now focusing on 5Ts - Technology, Transparency, Teamwork, Transformation and Time for work.

New markers:



1. Annual performance appraisal reports of SPs and IFS officers to be submitted to the Chief Minister



2. Directorates under the departments to function as composite entity



3. OSWAS to be modified to integrate directorates with the departments



4. 5Ts - Technology, Transparency, Teamwork, Transformation and Time for work