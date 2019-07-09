Home States Odisha

Five deaths, three years later, development comes to Odisha's Gumudumaha

Off-radar for all the decades, the village has finally got access to basic amenities. Located 13 km from panchayat headquarter, the village is inhabited by 53 families with a population of 208 people.

Published: 09th July 2019 08:50 AM

The damaged culvert on Kurtamagarh-Gumudumaha road

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It took five lives for development to reach Gumudumaha in Kandhamal district. Three years back on July 8 when security forces gunned down five persons including a child during an anti-Maoist operation, the remote village was little known to the outside world. The tragedy and the resultant focus by the government have, however, brought a positive transformation in the village.

Houses have been provided to the victims’ families under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This year, eight more houses were allotted under PMAY. Similarly, around 30 persons of the village are receiving a pension under different Government schemes. Soon after the incident, a school and Anganwadi centre were opened in Gumudumuha and while the school has an enrolment of 28 students, the Anganwadi centre is catering to 31 pre-schoolers.

The village has been declared open defecation free with all houses having toilets. The acute drinking water problem in the village was solved to a certain extent after the construction of two overhead tanks which are supplying water to households through solar power. A solar power plant has also been installed to supply electricity to all houses.

Under MGNREGS, two roads have been constructed from Gumudumaha to the neighbouring Gasmaha and Sarasa at the cost of Rs 5 lakh each and another road was constructed within the village by the block authorities. While the Rural Development Department was entrusted with the construction of a 12-km approach road from Kurtamagarh to Gumudumaha at a cost of Rs 2.38 crore, half of the work has been completed so far.

The six-km road from Kurtamagarh has been completed and work on the rest of the road to Gumudumaha is underway. Due to rain, a culvert on the road was damaged and steps are being taken to repair it, said BDO Naresh Chandra Sabar adding that the remaining portion of the road would be completed soon.

Meanwhile, the Government-appointed Commission headed by Kandhamal District and Sessions Judge Janab Mohammad Ajmal that inquired into the incident submitted its report last year but it has not been made public yet. The Commission of Inquiry had submitted a 104-page report to the Home Department.

Basic amenities: 
1. The village has been declared open defecation free with all houses having toilets.
2. The acute drinking water problem in the village was solved to a certain extent after the construction of two overhead tanks.
3. A solar power plant has also been installed to supply power to all houses.

TAGS
Odisha Berhampur Gumudumaha Kandhamal district Gumudumaha Development
